Hannibal, NY

Steven A. Cianfarano – October 1, 2021

Cover picture for the articleSteven Andrew Cianfarano, of Hannibal, passed away October 1, 2021 at age 72. Steven was born in Oswego, NY to Samuel Sr. and Shirley (Chillson) Cianfarano, Steven attended Hannibal High School and Mansfield State College in Pennsylvania where he earned a teaching degree in the Sciences. He taught in the Oswego City School system before obtaining a job at his alma mater, Hannibal Central, where he taught for over 30 years in the sciences. While teaching in Hannibal, Steve began coaching many sports but his passion was being the coach of varsity girls’ basketball for 28 years at Hannibal High School. His teams always performed well and in honor of his coaching, the basketball court at Hannibal High School was named after him. He also started varsity girls softball program in the 1980s and had many successful seasons. Steve served as the Hannibal Recreation Director for over 20 years.

