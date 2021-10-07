The Best Halloween Movies on HBO and HBO Max

It's almost time for Yellowstone to get back in the saddle. The Paramount Network neo-Western has become one of cable's biggest hits, and fans are clamoring for more, not that you need us to tell you that if you clicked on this list of shows like Yellowstone. The Kevin Costner-starring series, which digs into the dramatic goings-on at the Dutton family's Montana ranch, is even getting a TV universe of its very own. A prequel series called 1883, starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill, is in the works at Paramount+. But since that series is still a way off, you might be looking for other things to watch to pass the time until Yellowstone returns for Season 4 on Nov. 7.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO