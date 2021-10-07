Dense Fog Advisory issued for Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-06 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barton; Benton; Camden; Cedar; Dade; Dallas; Greene; Hickory; Jasper; Laclede; Lawrence; Maries; McDonald; Miller; Morgan; Newton; Phelps; Polk; Pulaski; St. Clair; Vernon; Webster DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov
