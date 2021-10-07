CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, KY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-06 21:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTY At 932 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Monticello, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Steubenville and Mill Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

