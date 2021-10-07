CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccreary County, KY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McCreary, Wayne by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-06 21:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCreary; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WAYNE AND WESTERN MCCREARY COUNTIES At 934 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Parmleysville, or 11 miles south of Monticello, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Parmleysville and Griffin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

