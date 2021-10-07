Flood Advisory issued for De Kalb, Warren, White by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-06 17:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: De Kalb; Warren; White FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DE KALB, NORTHEASTERN WARREN AND SOUTHWESTERN WHITE COUNTIES At 833 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include McMinnville, Smithville and Rock Island State Park. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.