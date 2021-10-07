CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mission, TX

Mission Chamber to host MERIT info sessions for businesses affected by pandemic

By Samantha Garza
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MMj7v_0cJXvjC100

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Greater Mission Chamber of Commerce will host info sessions as part of their Mission Economic Resiliency, Innovation, and Training (MERIT) Project.

The City of Mission and Mission Prosperity Ventures, a non-profit, were awarded a $100,000 grant from the Economic Development Administration, which aims to help communities implement strategies to bring about change to their economy in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas abortion law is temporarily blocked by a federal judge

The MERIT Project is “is geared towards assisting existing businesses with recovery from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and improve resiliency to face future similar crises,” according to a release.

Info sessions for Hidalgo County businesses will begin Oct. 13 at the Greater Mission Chamber of Commerce from 11 a.m. to noon.

The events are free and have 40 slots available for businesses that have been in operation for over two years.

Edcouch councilmember charged for theft over $278

For more information and to RSVP, email meritproject@missionchamber.com or call (956) 585-2727.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ftD92_0cJXvjC100
COURTESY OF THE GREATER MISSION CHAMBER OF COMMERCE.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Texas Roadhouse to reimburse tuition for some employees

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 announced its new tuition reimbursement program for team members interested in pursuing a college degree. The reimbursement will be available to hourly employees that work 30 hours or more a week and qualifies for benefits. Those eligible will receive $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Deadline for high school ‘Land Stewardship Ambassador Program’ approaching, $400 stipend

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County students in grades 9-12, with an interest in learning about Texas ranching, wildlife, ecology, veterinary science, as well as developing personal leadership skills, are encouraged to apply to the Land Stewardship Ambassador Program supported by the East Foundation and Witte Museum.  The East Foundation and Witte Museum, two organizations dedicated to promoting conservation and advancement in the State of Texas through education, are partnering to host […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg to host inaugural Poets Sin Fronteras festival

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Craft Cultura and the City of Edinburg announce Edinburg’s first Spoken Word Poetry Festival, Untamed Tongues: Poets Sin Fronteras. This festival celebrates the Mexican American culture on the South Texas borderlands. The public is encouraged to come for a night full of art and culture at the McIntyre Promenade Courtyard on Friday, […]
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Mission, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
Mission, TX
Government
City
Mission, TX
Mission, TX
Business
ValleyCentral

New city manager named for Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen has names a new city manager. On Monday, during a special meeting, the Harlingen City Commission voted unanimously to appoint Gabriel Gonzalez to the role. The vote was one week after the city parted ways with Dan Serna. According to a release, Gonzalez served as the City’s […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

DHS to require vaccines for essential and non-essential travelers

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced non-essential travel by land or ferry will be open to Canada and Mexico, requiring travelers to be fully vaccinated. Rio Grande Valley mayors said this is a positive thing for the region, pointing towards economic growth. “It’s an economic impact that has […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

New Donna ISD superintendent announced

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Independent School District (ISD) has announced the district’s first woman superintendent. The district’s Board of Trustees made the announcement that Angela Dominguez has been officially hired as the next Superintendent of Schools, during a regular board meeting. Dominguez was selected from a nationwide pool of 28 applicants representing threedifferent […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Planned Parenthood offering free morning-after pills in the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Planned Parenthood South Texas (PPST) will offer free emergency contraception pills as a response to Texas’ abortion ban, according to a release. All PPST health centers are offering free emergency contraceptive pills, also known as “Plan B” or “the morning-after pill,” these include the Harlingen and...
HARLINGEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Merit Project#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

TxDOT announces next phase of La Joya project

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation announces a roadway project will be taking place on the southbound and northbound lanes of Tom Gill Road. TxDOT’s news release said their contractor will be establishing the new roadway alignment and placing concrete barriers as part of the La Joya/US 83 Project. Lane closures […]
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV Harlingen Collegiate High opens new campus

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Tuesday was a big day for students at Harlingen CISD. The school district partnered up with UTRGV to open the new Harlingen Collegiate High School campus. Students at the new school told ValleyCentral they feel they are on a real college campus But that’s not the only reason students are excited. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

1K+
Followers
435
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy