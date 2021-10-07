CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Vietnam: a feed importing powerhouse

The Poultry Site
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVietnam is an emerging economy in Southeast Asia that has experienced rapid growth and development during the last few decades. As has historically been the case in many countries, growth in animal-based protein consumption has gone hand-in-hand with this economic development. Vietnam has turned to imports of corn as a feed ingredient to support the level of meat production, which increased nearly 30 percent in the last decade. Vietnam is by far the largest importer of corn in Southeast Asia and USDA forecasts it to be the fifth-largest importer globally in 2021/22.

www.thepoultrysite.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepaypers.com

Wirex launches in Vietnam

UK-based digital payment platform Wirex has launched its crypto platform in Vietnam, expanding its X-Accounts service in 81 countries. Offering users the ability to buy, hold, exchange and sell up to 43 cryptocurrencies, they are allowing these currencies to be spent at over 61 million locations using the Wirex card. After the launch of their X-Accounts feature, they’ve rolled this out to an additional 81 countries who can access the benefits of DeFi.
WORLD
thefishsite.com

BioMar names new Vietnam MD

BioMar has appointed Franck Bodin as the managing director of its new BioMar Viet Uc feed business unit in Vietnam. Bodin is a well-known profile in the Vietnamese aquaculture industry, having founded the aquafeed company Tomboy, which was later acquired by Skretting. Bodin enters BioMar with extensive experience of driving...
INDUSTRY
mobileworldlive.com

Vietnam tipped for 5G auction in Q4

Vietnam’s Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) outlined plans to hold a spectrum auction this quarter to enable operators to boost LTE capacity and formally launch 5G services next year, Vietnam News Service reported. MIC minister Nguyen Manh Hung said the country is determined to keep up with other operators...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
The Poultry Site

China’s meat imports fall 17% from September 2020

China brought in 694,000 tonnes of meat in September, down 17% from the same month a year ago, according to the General Administration of Customs. Shipments in the first nine months of the year were 7.38 million tonnes, down 0.4% from last year’s volumes, the data showed. September imports were...
AGRICULTURE
World Economic Forum

These are the global innovation powerhouses of 2021

Switzerland continues to be ranked as the most innovation-friendly country in the world. More than half of the R&D top 20 are European economies and five are Asian. China is outperforming many others where IP is concerned but lags behind in other key areas. Global investment in innovation remained buoyant...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Ethanol#Meat Production#Usda#Vietnamese#African
WTAJ

China exports up 28% in September; surplus with US grows

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports rose at a slightly faster pace in September while demand for imports of iron ore and other commodities eased as a property construction boom cooled and authorities enforced curbs on energy use. Customs data showed exports rose 28.1% to $305.7 billion. That was slightly faster than the 26% increase logged […]
ECONOMY
The Poultry Site

CoBank: Adapting to Persistent Supply Chain Disruptions

Roughly 80% of the U.S. adult population has now received at least one vaccination shot, leading to renewed participation in many public activities.1 But while the U.S. economy is running hot, it is still very much in the grips of the pandemic. Its negative influence, however, has steadily shifted from curtailing demand to derailing supply chains.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Vietnam
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: How to protect Taiwan without going to war with China

One of the greatest national security challenges threatening America is the danger of a war with communist China over Taiwan. After President Joe Biden’s disastrous surrender to the Taliban in Afghanistan – in which he didn’t consult or even inform our allies – the importance of supporting Taiwan’s independence is greater than ever. America’s failure to keep our 42-year public commitment to Taiwan would be devastating. It would shatter America’s reputation as a reliable nation, and countries around the world would become more likely to accommodate the Chinese Communist Party.
FOREIGN POLICY
thedrive

Three Of China's Airbases Closest To Taiwan Are Getting Major Upgrades

Beijing is beefing up its combat aviation infrastructure across from Taiwan as invasion fears grow. China is upgrading three airbases located opposite Taiwan, boosting its airpower capability in an already tense region that is flush with air combat capabilities. Construction of the new infrastructure began in early 2020 and continued uninterrupted through the pandemic, underlining its priority.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands info from US Navy after submarine crash in South China Sea – here’s what they want

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded on Friday that the U.S. Navy explain details surrounding its nuclear-powered submarine getting damaged after colliding with an underwater obstacle in the South China Sea. On Thursday, the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet announced the Sea Wolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) was damaged...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy