CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

12 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) stock moved upwards by 4.59% to $8.87 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 94.3K, accounting for 11.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $663.0 million. KLX Energy Services...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Where ON Semiconductor Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for ON Semiconductor. The company has an average price target of $52.12 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $42.00.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Is Popping Today

Shares of the messenger RNA specialist Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) were up by a noteworthy 4% as of 12:35 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. While that percentage may not seem like a lot in absolute terms, it actually translates into a whopping $6 billion rise in the biotech's market capitalization. What's sparking this...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for PDC Energy (PDCE)?

There are no upcoming dividends for PDC Energy. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on September 7, 2021. When is PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) reporting earnings?. PDC Energy’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on November 4, 2021. Q. Is PDC Energy (PDCE) going to split?. A. There...
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

Top Penny Stocks to Watch? 3 Moving in Today’s Trading Session

Blue chips and penny stocks are in highly volatile waters right now. With the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding around 200 points on Wednesday, there are several things that all investors should be watching right now. For one, we are in the middle of earnings season. Despite strong results, shares...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Consol Energy#Us Silica Holdings#Slca#Klx Energy Services#Hldgs#Klxe#Tellurian#Hallador Energy#Hnrg#Patterson Uti Energy#Pten#Ceix#Borr Drilling#Borr#Amplify Energy#Ampy#Ezfill Holdings#Ezfl
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares increased by 14.85% to $784.13 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, HubSpot’s stock is trading at a volume of 691.1K, which is 161.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $36.8 billion. Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) shares increased...
STOCKS
Benzinga

UPS Stock Gains After Bullish Analyst Rating

Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan upgraded United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Buy from Hold and raised the price target to $224 (implying an upside of 21.69%) from $210. The analyst says that there is "a lot to like about the fundamental UPS story right now." Despite tough comps, e-commerce...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Avis Budget, Sees 23% Downside

Morgan Stanley analyst Billy Kovanis downgraded Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to Underweight from Equal Weight and raised the price target to $110 (implying a downside of 23%) from $85. Kovanis says the company faces "peak" cyclical earnings and has an unfavorable risk/reward at the current valuation. The recent "multiple...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stifel 'Cautious' On This Semiconductor Stock; UBS Initiates With Neutral Rating

Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg initiated coverage of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) with a Hold rating and a $45 price target, implying a 5% upside. The analyst supports its gross margin expansion strategy but finds it "difficult to ignore the unsustainable industry conditions," characterized by highly extended lead times and worsening supply chain conditions.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) - P/E: 8.17. This quarter, UBS Group experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.49 in Q1 and is now 0.55. UBS Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock. Most recently, Community...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

US stocks change course, move higher hours before Wednesday's opening bell

U.S. equity futures are moving higher ahead of the Wednesday session on Wall Street. Investors also will be closely watching updates on inflation from the U.S. Labor Department, which will release its Consumer Price Index for September on Wednesday. It is a gauge of how inflation is pressuring costs for...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is GoPro's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares have lagged the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 5.5%. GoPro’s stock has run out of steam in the past six months, but value investors may be wondering whether it’s time to buy the dip in GoPro. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Jasper Therapeutics' stock more than doubles after Oppenheimer analyst's bullish call

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. soared 106.2% in volatile morning trading, enough to pace the Nasdaq's gainers, after Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson's bullish endorsement the day after the stock closed at a record low. The stock had been halted for volatility twice in the first half hour after the open, as trading volume swelled to 20.7 million shares. The company started trading as a biotechnology company with its "JSPR" ticker after the closing of the acquisition by special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was announced after the Sept. 24 close. From that day through Tuesday, the stock had plunged 52.3%, while the S&P 500 slipped 2.4% over the same time. Oppenheimer's Olson initiated Jasper with an outperform rating and stock price target of $21, implying a further 41% gain from current levels. "We view [Jasper] as an emerging leader in the development of novel targeted conditioning agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) with lead candidate JSP191 and proprietary engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) platform," Olson wrote in a note to clients.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares increased by 92.43% to $35.1 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 28.5 million, which is 2824.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) stock...
STOCKS
Benzinga

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) stock moved upwards by 7.93% to $3.19 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 236.7K shares, making up 157.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.2 million. Sypris Solutions...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy