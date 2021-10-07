CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: How GM, Microsoft, Palantir-Backed Wejo Is Scaling Its Connected Vehicles, Marketplaces

By Adam Eckert
The connected vehicle company Wejo is set to go public via special purpose acquisition company Virtuoso Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: VOSO) in a $1.1-billion deal. The pent-up demand from original equipment manufacturers ultimately led Wejo to go public via the SPAC route, Wejo CEO Richard Barlow said Wednesday in an exclusive interview on Benzinga's YouTube show "SPACs Attack."

