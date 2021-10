A man hit with a baseball bat in Brooklyn early Saturday morning was the second New Jersey resident to be assaulted in New York City within 24 hours. Chayanne De La Cruz, 34, told CBS New York he was walking to a friend's home after a video game competition about 5 a.m. when he was attacked by four people who used a bat and stick. The muggers got away with $350 cash and personal items, he said.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO