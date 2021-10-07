CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wharton, NJ

Ex-Morris County Army couple convicted of child abuse released from jail in new sentencing

New Jersey Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Army veteran and his wife will return home after receiving new sentences for the second time since their 2015 conviction on multiple counts of child abuse. Carolyn Jackson, 44, was given a sentence of time served, and her husband, John Jackson, 46, who served as an Army major at the Picatinny Arsenal installation in Wharton, was resentenced to home confinement for a year and a half, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, which announced the new terms on Wednesday.

Wharton, NJ
