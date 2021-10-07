CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

10-7-21 fdl group opposed to vaccine mandates hosting meeting at library

A Fond du Lac group opposed to vaccine mandates is hosting a public meeting at the Fond du lac Public Library Thursday evening to discuss early treatment protocols and prevention for COVID-19. Event organizer Jennifer Lucas says the meeting was scheduled after the group was denied presentations or distribution of materials at the county board of health and the county’s mobile testing sites because it does not have backing from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “This is how we’re treating our own families. We’ve all had COVID in this group, most of us have,” Lucas told WFDL news. “This is how we’ve mitigated it and what’s made the most sense is treating it early and not waiting for it to become such a severe case that you require hospitalization.” Lucas says following the presentation there will be a video presented featuring former Baylor University Medical Center chief of internal medicine Dr. Peter McCollough who has spoken out against the COVID-19 vaccine. Lucas says the group stands behind Dr. McCollough even though many of his beliefs that the vaccines are unsafe and ineffective go against the consensus of the global scientific community. “If your Google him he’s painted as a clown,” Lucas said. “…but if your go on other search sites you’ll find he is the most credible scientist in the early stages of COVID treatment.” The presentation will be held at the Fond du Lac Public Library in the McLane Room on Thursday, October 7th from 6pm-8pm.

#Fdl#The Vaccines#Covid 19 Vaccine#Lac Group#Covid#Wfdl News

