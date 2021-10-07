PlantTok creators share their best hacks for healthy plants

Sometimes you fall in love with potting containers that don’t fit your needs. It happens! But too-small planters are rough on your plants because they don’t give them room to stretch their roots. Too big planters can give plants more room than they need, and cause them to spend too much energy filling up the pot with roots rather than throwing shoots into the air. But even if your giant planter is the exact right size for your (also giant) plant, it presents a few other obstacles. The tricky thing about large and extra-large planters is that they can hold bags and bags of soil. Not only does that make your containers extremely heavy, but it’s expensive to put that much potting soil in a pot! And, over time, the soil compresses and before you know it, it’s time to add another bag.

