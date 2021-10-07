10-7-21 u.s. covid-19 deathtoll tops 700,000

The COVID-19 deathtoll surpassed 700,000 this week in the United States as the delta variant continues to surge. Fond du Lac County Health Department supervisor Laura Berndt says it’s frustrating that the last 100,000 deaths were recorded in just three and a half months, when vaccines were available to anyone over the age of 12 who wanted them. In Fond du Lac County there have been 141 COVID-19 deaths. Berndt says it’s also frustrating to see continued COVID-19 denial and misinformation about the virus. Doctors say they are constantly asked to prescribe an unproven parasite drug and sometimes lash out when told no. One Illinois family practice doctor had patients tell him that microchips are embedded in vaccines to take over people’s DNA.