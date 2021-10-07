Hobby Lobby Recall: Stop Using These Stools That Pose Fall, Injury Risks
Oklahoma-based Hobby Lobby is recalling thousands of wooden stools because they may pose fall and injury hazards. The affected products were sold nationwide. The recall affects the White Wood Stool, which has white squared-off legs and a brown, curved seat, the recall alert posted on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) noted. The problem with the product is that it can break while being used, therefore posing "fall and injury hazards."www.ibtimes.com
