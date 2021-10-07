CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobby Lobby Recall: Stop Using These Stools That Pose Fall, Injury Risks

By Athena Chan
International Business Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma-based Hobby Lobby is recalling thousands of wooden stools because they may pose fall and injury hazards. The affected products were sold nationwide. The recall affects the White Wood Stool, which has white squared-off legs and a brown, curved seat, the recall alert posted on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) noted. The problem with the product is that it can break while being used, therefore posing "fall and injury hazards."

