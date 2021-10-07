CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'The Masked Singer' Reveals Identity of the Baby: Here's the Star Under the Mask

By Michael Schneider
Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Masked Singer” has sent the Baby into timeout. Performing under the toddler mask was comedian Larry the Cable Guy, who was sent packing at the end of the fourth episode of Season 6, “House Party.”. More from Variety. Once again, none of the show’s panelists got it right. Ken...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa reveals what Derek Hough said to her after he was booed for his ‘right’ critique on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

“Dancing with the Stars” has a (limited) studio audience again for Season 30, and if there’s one thing you can count on the fans for, it is the unnecessary booing of constructive, fair critiques from the judges that are actually helpful for the celebrity. After JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson‘s peppy cha-cha on Monday, Derek Hough advised her to learn to harness her energy in her routines. “I think with you, more is more, right? But sometimes, especially on the side by side, more isn’t more. You’ve got to contain that energy a little bit. It can get a little bit...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
HollywoodLife

Freddie Highmore, 29, Reveals He Secretly Married His ‘Wonderful’ Girlfriend

Freddie Highmore admitted he got married and is ‘as happy as a Brit can be,’ after wearing his wedding ring during a new interview. Freddie Highmore is a happily married man! The 29-year-old actor made an appearance on the Sept. 27 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and confirmed the ring he was wearing on his left ring finger was indeed a wedding ring. “Yes, it is a wedding ring. Yes, I got married,” he told Jimmy during the interview.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

The Most Shocking Celebrity Reveals in ‘The Masked Singer’ History

While the next season of The Masked Singer is off to an exciting start, let’s reminisce on some of the best celebrity contestants the show has ever seen. By best, we mean they completely stumped the judges and their reveals shocked us all. These contestants didn’t need to win the whole competition to be considered the best surprises in our book.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

‘The Masked Singer’: The Baby Reveals He Did The Show To ‘Completely Fool’ Jenny McCarthy

‘The Masked Singer’ unmasked the Baby during the October 6 episode. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the celeb behind the costume, who stunned everyone with his identity. Larry the Cable Guy was revealed as the Baby in the latest episode of The Masked Singer. Not one of the panelists guessed the Cars star, even though his name has been guessed multiple times with other masked celebs. HollywoodLife chatted EXCLUSIVELY with Larry about why he decided to do the show.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Chuck Norris
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
John Leguizamo
Person
Robin Thicke
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Tamar Braxton
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Jenny Mccarthy
Person
James Corden
Person
Toni Braxton
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Gladys Knight
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Kesha
Person
Tyga
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Bruce Willis
goodhousekeeping.com

Who Is Cupcake on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Already Have Tons of Smart Guesses

The Masked Singer is indulging in desserts for season 6. Apart from Banana Split, the Fox singing competition has introduced Cupcake here and there before getting up on stage with Group B. Since then, Masked Singer fans have been hard at work brainstorming who Cupcake could be, and it's resulted in a list of many great guesses.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Who Is Queen of Hearts on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Think It's Totally Obvious

The Queen of Hearts is here to establish her rule over season 6 of The Masked Singer. On Wednesday, Group B's royal contestant makes her grand debut to show judges Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy what she's got. While she struts her stuff and tries her best to claim The Masked Singer crown, fans at home are continuing to investigate and figure out which famous face could be behind this oh-so regal costume. So far, here's who the internet is buzzing about.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

The Masked Singer

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer. Nobody puts Baby in a corner. If you're The Masked Singer, you just send them on home. Tonight, Bull kicked things off with the splits and a Britney Spears tribute, Hamster did another Elvis-esque version of "Crazy...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masked Singer#British#Commodores
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Bull?

“The Masked Singer” season 6 kicked off on September 22 with the first of two episodes featuring the five celebrities in Group A: Bull, Mother Nature, Octopus, Pufferfish and Skunk. We got a sneak peek at the Bull’s performance of the Train hit “Drops of Jupiter,” which closes out the show. Since then he has sung “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts on episode 2 and “Circus” by Britney Spears on episode 4. We are in no doubt as to the true identity of the music man inside the Bull costume. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Emily Ratajowski Reveals Allegation Against 'The Masked Singer' Judge Robin Thicke

Emily Ratajkowski accused singer Robin Thicke of groping her while they filmed the music video for "Blurred Lines," the song that launched Thicke's music career. The video also made Ratajkowski a star, as she was one of the supermodels who appeared in various states of undress in the video, which also featured singer Pharrell Williams and rapper T.I. The supermodel, 30, made the allegation in her upcoming book, My Body, which will be published next month.
CELEBRITIES
Paste Magazine

Corky Romano at 20 and the Death of the SNL Star Vehicle

Jason Sudeikis just finished up the second season of his acclaimed comedy Ted Lasso, for which he won an Emmy, and he’s returning to host Saturday Night Live, his old stomping ground, later in October. He also has a movie out this month. 20 or maybe even ten years ago, a movie Sudeikis shot in the wake of Ted Lasso’s first season, premiering at the end of Ted Lasso’s second season, would be a big comedy vehicle designed to capitalize on his recent success. It’s not as if Sudeikis is an unknown quantity in movies; he’s starred in several hit comedies like We’re the Millers and Horrible Bosses. But his October movie, debuting in a few theaters and on streaming, is a small one, a noir-ish crime drama called South of Heaven. Maybe this is because Sudeikis wants to stretch his acting muscles with something vastly different in tone from Ted Lasso, SNL or Horrible Bosses. Or maybe this is because comedy vehicles for Saturday Night Live stars, even some of the most popular ones, barely exist anymore.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Legendary Sister Act Singer Revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’: Watch

It’s not every day a three-time Grammy Award winner is sent home on The Masked Singer. But that happened Wednesday night (Oct. 13), when Cupcake got tossed. The latest episode of Fox’s unlikely hit returned to Group B, and its lineup of Banana Split, Queen of Hearts, Mallard and Cupcake, who tackled Bruno Mars' "Finesse".
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Who left Dancing with the Stars on Monday night?

Bling Empire star Christine Chiu and her pro partner Pasha Pashkov were eliminated in the third episode of Dancing with the Stars as season 30 saw teams performing Britney Spears’ biggest hits.Chiu and Pashkov were placed in the bottom two alongside Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong.Last week, contestants Cody Risby and Cheryl Burke announced that they had tested positive for Covid-19, so instead of performing on the DWTS stage, they delivered a virtual performance from their homes. American professional Latin and ballroom dancer Derek Hough was absent from Monday’s (4...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Who Is Cupcake in 'The Masked Singer' Season 6?

The Masked Singer introduced fans to a new group of competitors during the Sept. 29 episode, including one of their sweetest yet, the Cupcake. The Group B competitor joined the competition and immediately left her mark. But, who is the Cupcake? Read on to find out all of Cupcake's clues so far. Additionally, in case you missed the action live, you can check out FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new subscribers.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy