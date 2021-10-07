Anti-mask New Hampshire parents turn to petitions to pressure schools
Editor’s Note: This story was first published on New Hampshire Bulletin. It started when Paige Sturgeon felt she wasn’t being heard. A resident of Moultonborough, N.H., with two teenagers at the high school, Sturgeon had strong objections to her school district’s proposed mask policy. At a school board meeting in August, she voiced those objections, urging the board to vote against mandating masks during periods of high county transmission. The board moved ahead anyway, joining a number of other schools with such mask policies.www.vnews.com
Comments / 0