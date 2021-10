SARANAC LAKE — Both Saranac Lake and Beekmantown had to work for it during Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball Thursday, where the Red Storm were able to secure the victory, 3-2. After two close sets, Saranac Lake had the lead at 2-0, and then Beekmantown came back and stole the next two sets, tying it 2-2 and forcing a fifth set. The Red Storm, led by Kathleen Montroy with 16 points, one ace and one dig, were able to secure the last set and take home the win.

SARANAC LAKE, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO