Chinese Estates shares set to surge after it says to go private

 7 days ago

HONG KONG, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese Estates Holdings, a former major shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, were set to jump 27.9% on Thursday after it announced an offer to take the company private for HK$1.91 billion ($245 million).

The Hong Kong developer said it had proposed to be taken private by Solar Bright Ltd, backed by the family of Chinese Estate’s biggest shareholder, by offering minority shareholders HK$4 apiece.

The stock was set to open at HK$3.71.

Community Policy