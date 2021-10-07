CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

School bus, van in head-on collision, one injured

By Makea Luzader
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A call came in on Wednesday afternoon about a head-on collision that involved a school bus and a van.

Police said that the van reportedly crossed the median and hit the school bus. The driver of the van was sent to a local hospital, but no injuries were reported in the bus.

WDVM does not currently know how many kids were in the bus at the time of the crash.

