TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — Update: 5 p.m. The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said an 18-year-old who escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center on Friday was captured. Deputies said Chaaden Romo was spotted near an Applebee's in Sonora before he ran off and led deputies on a quick chase. He was eventually caught and booked into the Dambacher Detention Center for escaping custody and resisting arrest.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO