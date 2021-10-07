CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

New Law Opens Door to More Bachelor’s Degree Options at Community Colleges

By Christine Huard
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZXVG_0cJXp1Z000
Health Information Management graduates from San Diego Mesa College participate in commencement ceremonies. Photo courtesy of the San Diego Community College District.

Legislation that eases the way for community college students to earn bachelor’s degrees in specific workforce fields not offered by the University of California or California State University was signed Wednesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Assembly Bill 927 eliminates the 2026 sunset date on 15 existing baccalaureate degree programs and opens the door to as many as 30 new bachelor’s programs per year at any of the state’s 116 community colleges. The bill was sponsored by Assemblyman Jose Medina (D-Riverside), who chairs the Higher Education Committee.

Constance M. Carroll, Ph.D., president and CEO of the California Community Colleges Baccalaureate Association, said the bill is urgently needed given the state’s evolving workforce needs. Carroll co-chairs statewide legislative efforts advocating for the baccalaureate program with Foothill-De Anza Community College District Chancellor Judy C. Miner, Ed.D.

“This is a historic decision that sets a bold direction for California’s 116 community colleges, enabling them to meet the workforce needs of local communities in an accessible, affordable, and high quality manner,” said Carroll, who recently retired after serving 17 years as chancellor of the San Diego Community College District. “This is a great decision and a win-win for students.”

San Diego County is home to five community college districts — Grossmont-Cuyamaca in East County; MiraCosta and Palomar, both in North County; Southwestern in Chula Vista; and the San Diego Community College District — that educate hundreds of thousands of students in an array of fields and prepare them for the workforce or to transfer to four-year colleges.

A recent study by the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) identified the need for more than 1 million bachelor’s degree holders in California in the coming decade, especially in critical workforce fields. The PPIC found that, in order to keep up with the demand for a college-educated workforce, the state would need to increase the number of bachelor’s degrees awarded by 40%.

The bill establishes a process for the California Community Colleges Chancellor to consult with and seek feedback from the California State University and University of California systems on proposed baccalaureate degrees and would require individual districts seeking approval to provide evidence of unmet workforce needs.

Comments / 1

Related
Times of San Diego

San Dieguito School Board Poised to Ban ‘Critical Race Theory’ Instruction, Hire Cheryl James-Ward as Superintendent

The San Dieguito Union High School District could be the first in the county to prohibit the teaching of critical race theory in its schools. On the same school board agenda that formally hires a Black woman as new superintendent, Thursday night’s virtual meeting will consider revising Board Policy 6144 on “controversial issues.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Packard Foundation Awards U.S.-Mexico Border Philanthropy $2.5 Million for COVID Support

The David and Lucile Packard Foundation awarded the U.S.-Mexico Border Philanthropy Partnership $2.5 million to significantly increase COVID-19 support for Hispanic and undocumented communities in the United States, it was announced Wednesday. The partnership between the foundation, the BPP, the Ventanilla de Salud health, and wellness outreach program of the...
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Times of San Diego

Proposals Announced to Ban ‘Ghost Guns’ Throughout San Diego County

San Diego County and city officials announced proposals Wednesday to ban so-called “ghost guns” countywide, among other initiatives aimed at stemming gun violence locally. The proposed policies to be voted on next week by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors would call for the creation of an ordinance banning the possession or distribution of unserialized parts used to create ghost guns, in addition to establishing countywide firearm storage standards.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Shigella Outbreak Reported Among San Diego Homeless

San Diego County health officials are monitoring an outbreak of at least six cases of shigellosis in individuals experiencing homelessness since Sept. 30. The cases were found after the individuals were hospitalized, according to the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency. They are expected to recover. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grossmont Cuyamaca#Miracosta#Ppic
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy