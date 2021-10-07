Loveland council approves ‘trust commission’ roster on consent
Loveland’s City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to appoint 16 people to serve on the Ad Hoc Community Trust Commission along with three alternate members. Established in the wake of the 2020 arrest of Karen Garner, the commission will generate policy recommendations while working to “understand the various issues impacting community trust, beginning with the … police department, but not limited to that department,” according to an ordinance passed in June.www.reporterherald.com
Comments / 0