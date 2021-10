CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - According to Clarksville Police, a 10-year-old girl riding a bicycle was injured after a hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon. The unidentified girl was riding her bicycle in the area of Sikorsky Lane and Raven Road around 1:30 p.m. Police said she was struck by a vehicle that may have been a red SUV. According to police, the child's father took his daughter to the hospital where she is reported to be in serious but stable condition.

