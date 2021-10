Yellowstone National Park visitor Laiha Slayton is reportedly remaining in a coma after she suffered from thermal burns jumping into a geyser to save her puppy. According to Yellowstone National Park officials, the incident occurred in the vicinity of Fountain Flat Drive south of Madison Junction. When she and her father got out of their vehicle to look around, Slayton’s dog jumped out of the car and went to Maiden’s Grave Springs near the Firehole River.

