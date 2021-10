Oct. 12, 7:46 p.m.: A SIM10 bus has been stuck in the bus lane for an hour and 30 minutes so far, and we are still not moving. A bus broke down and we are waiting for a tow truck to remove the bus. We literally have been sitting here for an hour and 30 minutes. The MTA has to do better when breakdowns happen.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO