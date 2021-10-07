CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found guilty in distributing meth for nearly a year, officials say

By Jared Weaver
 7 days ago

CLEARFILED, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was found guilty on drug charges after officials say he tried to distribute methamphetamine over the course of nearly a year.

John McKinney, 53, of Hyde, PA faces up to a maximum prison sentence of up to 20 years and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for trying to distribute a mixture that had a large amount of meth in it from July 2019 to June 2020.

The prosecution of Mckinney was led by The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force program.

