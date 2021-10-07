Man found guilty in distributing meth for nearly a year, officials say

CLEARFILED, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was found guilty on drug charges after officials say he tried to distribute methamphetamine over the course of nearly a year.

John McKinney, 53, of Hyde, PA faces up to a maximum prison sentence of up to 20 years and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for trying to distribute a mixture that had a large amount of meth in it from July 2019 to June 2020.

The prosecution of Mckinney was led by The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force program.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.