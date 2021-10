The Abomination is the latest Elite tiered enemy added to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies alongside the release of Season 6 and the game’s final map, Forsaken. If you have played Call of Duty Zombies in the past, you will recognize that this being has relations to the Margwas that appeared in Black Ops III as part of the Apothican race, but since we are in a different reality, our cast of characters do not recognize them. If you go into a fight with one of these guys unprepared, they could easily take you out, so here are some tips on killing Abominations.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO