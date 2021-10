MALIBU, Calif. — It was a see-saw battle to say the least in Firestone Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon, as the #23 Pepperdine women's volleyball team overcame 37 tied scores and 17 lead changes en route to a tight 3-2 victory over PCH Cup rival LMU. The victory extended the Waves winning streak to six matches for the second time this season, improving the team's overall record to 12-1 and West Coast Conference record to 4-0. After the Waves pulled ahead 2-0 with 25-23 and 34-32 set wins, the Lions rallied with two 25-20, 25-23 set wins of their own to force a fifth set.

MALIBU, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO