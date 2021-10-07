Jimmie Johnson, Romain Grosjean get first IndyCar experience on IMS oval
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jimmie Johnson and Romain Grosjean took to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval for the first time in IndyCars on Wednesday. The veteran drivers technically passed their Indianapolis 500 rookie orientation despite the rain-shortened day. Grosjean signed a full-time ride with Andretti Autosport for the upcoming season, so this was the necessary step before he will make his debut at the 106th running of the race.www.wishtv.com
Comments / 1