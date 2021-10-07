CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas man gets 15 months in prison for Facebook COVID hoax

By Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YzoJp_0cJXltYn00

(NEXSTAR) – A man’s social media threats to spread COVID-19 at San Antonio-area grocery stores resulted in a 15-month prison sentence, prosecutors announced Monday.

A judge sentenced 40-year-old Christopher Charles Perez after he was found guilty in June of disseminating false information and hoaxes related to biological weapons, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

“Trying to scare people with the threat of spreading dangerous diseases is no joking matter,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff.  “This office takes seriously threats to harm the community and will prosecute them to the full extent of the law.”

In April 2020, Perez posted twice on Facebook saying he paid someone sick with COVID-19 to contaminate store items. Court documents cited by NBC News say he wrote:

My homeboys cousin has covid19 and has licked every thing for past 2 days cause we paid him too [sic]. Big difference is we told him not to be these f—— idiots who record and post online. . .YOU’VE BEEN WARNED!!!

The FBI started investigating after someone sent a screenshot of one of the Facebook posts to the Southwest Texas Fusion Center, which turned the post over to the San Antonio FBI office.

Investigators found that Perez, who now also faces a $1,000 fine, was lying about the threats.

“Those who would threaten to use COVID-19 as a weapon against others will be held accountable for their actions, even if the threat was a hoax,” said FBI San Antonio Division Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs. “Perez’s actions were knowingly designed to spread fear and panic and today’s sentencing illustrates the seriousness of this crime. The FBI would like to thank our law enforcement partners for their help in this case.”

Perez’s lawyer, Alfredo R. Villareal, told The New York Times he would appeal the ruling and said in a June 17 motion that his client “either meant it purely as a joke or, at worst, intended that people take the pandemic more seriously at a time when public gatherings and mask hesitancy were continuing to frustrate public health officials.”

A judge denied the motion and a jury found him guilty June 21.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Alex Murdaugh arrested in Florida on charges stemming from Gloria Satterfield settlement case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday over missing settlement funds in the wrongful death lawsuit involving a former housekeeper. Murdaugh was arrested by agents with the State Law Enforcement Division and Florida Department of Law Enforcement for two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses at the time of his release […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoaxes#Fbi#Prison#Covid#Nexstar#The Department Of Justice#Nbc News#Charge Christopher Combs#The New York Times
WSPA 7News

3 dead after postal worker opens fire in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are dead Tuesday, including the shooter, after a postal worker killed two other employees at a sorting facility in Memphis, FBI officials said. Memphis Police confirmed a shooting at 2801 Park Avenue, a postal facility at Park Avenue and Pendleton. Family members at the scene identified one of the victims […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WSPA 7News

Arrests made in string of Upstate catalytic converter thefts

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Four arrests have been made in connection to a string of catalytic converter thefts in the Upstate, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects are believed to be responsible for 19 incidents since January. From video evidence of a business’ camera and in conjunction with Greenville Police, the […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

3 charged in Buncombe Co. deadly shooting

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Three people have been charged with first degree murder after a shooting in Buncombe County that happened last month. We previously reported 44-year-old Boyce Shane Plemmons was shot and killed on Ben Lippen Rd. Sept. 27. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has charged Willie James Byrd Jr. of Marietta, Georgia; […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

1 shot, killed by deputy after Anderson Co. chase

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was shot and killed by an Anderson County deputy after a chase Tuesday afternoon. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop at 1:50 p.m. on Lee Street in Anderson. Deputies said the suspect failed to stop in the stolen...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Customs dispute jeopardizes US fish stick, filet supply

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A customs dispute at the U.S.-Canada border is threatening America’s supply of a key fish used for popular products such as fish sticks and fast food sandwiches. The Alaska pollock has a complicated supply chain. After being caught as part of the largest commercial fishery in the U.S., the fish are […]
PORTLAND, ME
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

1K+
Followers
512
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy