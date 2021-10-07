CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

East Palestine park renovated to be more accessible to all kids

By Stan Boney
 7 days ago

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Palestine City Park has been renovated. It’s now more accessible for children with wheelchairs or other mobility devices — and also offers play options for children of all abilities.

It’s called the Rainbow Dreamland Playground.

There are two new swings designed for children with disabilities, and there’s an omnispinner that allows for an easy transfer from a mobility device and makes spinning fun for all children.

    Courtesy of the Village of East Palestine
    Courtesy of the Village of East Palestine
    Courtesy of the Village of East Palestine
    Courtesy of the Village of East Palestine
    Courtesy of the Village of East Palestine
    Courtesy of the Village of East Palestine
    Courtesy of the Village of East Palestine

There’s a metallophone, which is similar to a large xylophone.

Also a chain bridge and older balance board were removed to make the playground accessible to all children.

Village Manager Mark McTrustry says the only part of the project not complete is a new pathway into the playground from the community center parking lot. McTrustry says he believes the path will be completed by the end of October.

