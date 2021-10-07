Seattle Police Department prepares for possible staffing shortages due to vaccine mandate
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has a contingency plan in case of staffing shortages due to the department’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Officers are required to show proof of vaccination or an exemption to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate by Oct. 18, or risk losing their jobs. SPD set an earlier deadline of Oct. 5 for vaccine verification, at which point 354 sworn officers still had not submitted proof of vaccination.www.king5.com
Comments / 2