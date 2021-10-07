Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Visits Phipps After Rocking Out At Heinz Field In Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger visited Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens while in Pittsburgh for a show.

In a tweet posted to his official Twitter account, Jagger shared a photo from a visit to Phipps on Tuesday.

“Thanks Pittsburgh for giving us a great time!” he tweeted.

Phipps reposted Jagger’s photo on Facebook, along with the caption: “Thanks for the visit, Sir Mick Jagger! Hope you had a ‘Ruby Tuesday’ among the flowers at Phipps!”

The Rolling Stones played in front of a packed house at Heinz Field on Monday.

The band tweeted that its first show in Pittsburgh was on June 17, 1964, at West View Park.