Community leaders gather to help kick off annual ‘Don’t Bug Me!’ flu campaign for Tulsa

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — As we continue to fight COVID-19 in Green Country, the Tulsa Health Department, Tulsa Public Schools, Hillcrest Medical Center and Tulsa County want families to also be protected against the flu.

The groups teamed up at Hillcrest Medical Center Wednesday for the annual ‘Don’t Bug Me!’ campaign kick off promoting flu shots and prevention.

Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart and Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist rolled up their sleeves and received their flu shots and they want you to do the same. Dr. Dart told FOX23, “The more people we get protected now leading up to January when we historically see our flu cases surge and peak, the safer our community will be.”

Dr. Dale Bratzler with University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center said if you’re not vaccinated, partially vaccinated, or even prepping for your booster shot, a COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine can be tackled together. “I got both my flu shot for the year and I got my COVID booster at the same time, it’s safe to do that, we typically will give them in opposite arms, but does not increase any complications,” said Bratzler.

Dart added that getting both COVID-19 and the flu is possible. He said washing your hands and wearing you mask work to fight both COVID-19 and the flu. The flu shot is recommended for people six months and older to receive each year.

You can schedule a COVID-19 shot, flu shot, or both through the Tulsa Health Department, or at Walgreens and CVS locations. The Tulsa Health Department will start posting flu case info each Thursday.

