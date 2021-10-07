CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Catonsville, MD

Police Looking To ID Naked Man Trespassing At Catonsville Assisted Living Facility

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 7 days ago

CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking to identify a naked man who has, on multiple occasions, entered Park View Assisted Living exposing himself.

Officials said the incidents have occurred in the evening hours at Park View in the 300 block of Maiden Choice Lane. The man enters the main obby, nude, and walks around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X3n8t_0cJXl1QA00

Courtesy of BCPD

If you recognize the individual pictured above or have any additional information, you are asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Surveillance Video Shows Drive-By Shooting That Wounded 12-Year-Old Maryland Girl

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Police released surveillance footage Thursday in hopes the public can help identify a suspect who shot a 12-year-old girl in Capitol Heights last week. The drive-by shooting happened about 6:35 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike, injuring a girl who was waiting for food inside a nearby restaurant, according to Prince George’s County Police. Police said the 12-year-old victim, who is not believed to be the shooter’s intended target, was rushed to an area hospital where she’s listed in critical condition. Please take a moment to view this video. Our detectives are looking to identify...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Identified As Robbery Suspect Found Dead After Police Shootout

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The robbery suspect and Baltimore County officer involved in a shootout in Woodlawn Monday were identified by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office Wednesday. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Jovan Lewis Singleton, was found dead shortly after the exchange of gunfire. The officer was identified only as Lt. Meade, a 25-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department Meade was hurt during the shootout, but his injury was not a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The sequence of events began shortly after 2 a.m. as officers investigated an armed robbery reported at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Windsor...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Searching For Missing 14-Year-Old

GARRISON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old, Isaiah Williams. Williams was last seen on Oct. 12 around 7 p.m. on Wimbledon Lane. He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black jeans, black shoes and a tan bandage around his left wrist. Anyone with information regarding Williams’ whereabouts is based to call 911 or 410-307-2020. #CriticalMissing: 14 year-old Isaiah Williams, 5'6, 170 lbs, wearing a white t-shirt, blk jeans, blk shoes and a tan bandage around his left wrist. Last seen 10/12/21 at 7pm on Wimbledon Ln. 21117. Possible destination unk. If seen/have info call 911 or 410-307-2020. #BCoPD pic.twitter.com/lL4E4hniqv — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 13, 2021
GARRISON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Few Answers Emerge After Rosedale Man & Son Found Shot To Death

ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — The search for answers continues after a Baltimore County man and his son were found shot to death Monday night inside their Rosedale home. Officers answering a call about a shooting on Plainview Road about 9 p.m. Monday found 55-year-old Christopher Walker and his 24-year-old son, Justin, dead, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Investigators have said the 911 call that night came from inside the residence, but additional details about the case have not been released. “As far as who was inside the home and when they were inside the home, that’s all being investigated at this...
ROSEDALE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Catonsville, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Catonsville, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Offer $2,500 Reward For Tips In Columbia Double Shooting

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County police are offering a $2,500 reward for tips leading to an arrest in Tuesday’s shooting in Columbia that sent two men to the hospital. The shooting was reported about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Gramercy At Town Center apartment complex, not far from the Columbia Mall, according to the Howard County Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found 18-year-old Michael Lokougna suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They found a wounded 22-year-old Aboudabar Diabate about a half-mile away. Both men were taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where Diabate is listed in critical condition and Lokougna is listed in serious condition, police said. Guns were recovered from the areas where both men were found. It’s unclear if anyone else was involved in the shooting, according to police. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 410-313-STOP. You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.  
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police Investigating Death Of Man Found In Susquehanna River Near Port Deposit

PORT DEPOSIT, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a man who was found slumped over a log in the Susquehanna River near Port Deposit. A kayaker found Rene Reyes Carranza, 48, of Street, Maryland, on Tuesday morning slumped over a log on the Cecil County side of the river, just off Route 222. Troopers made contact with the kayaker at 9:30 a.m. and saw Carranza’s body was partially in the water and slumped over the log, which was completely submerged near an embankment. Investigators found no signs of obvious trauma on Carranza’s body, and there was no indication of violence or foul play in the area where he was found, police said. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for any autopsy. Police are looking for Carranza’s vehicle, a 2006 black Honda Ridgeline with Maryland tags. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Maryland State Police’s North East Barrack at 410-996-7800. Callers may remain anonymous.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot In Head Flagged Down Baltimore Officer On Greenmount Avenue, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man shot in the head and body had to flag down a Baltimore Police patrol officer on Greenmount Avenue early Wednesday morning, police said. The 31-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition. Police said a patrol officer was approached by the man around 5:17 a.m. He was transported to the hospital where he is now in critical but stable condition. The victim was able to tell the officer he was in the 2400 block of Brentwood Avenue when he was shot, police said. No further details are available on the circumstances of the shooting. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2433. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Edgewood Man Accused Of Hitting Deputy With His Car, Pinning Him Against Another Vehicle

JOPPA, Md. (WJZ) — An Edgewood man was arrested Wednesday after authorities say he struck a Harford County deputy with his car and then led deputies on a wild chase that ended with a crash. Martin Bradley, 34, was booked into the Harford County Detention Facility on charges of attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, assault on a law enforcement officer and reckless endangerment, among others. The charges stem from a series of incidents that began shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday when deputies were called to an apartment complex on Eloise Lane in Edgewood in response to a fight, according to...
EDGEWOOD, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living Facility#Police#Trespassing#Crime Stoppers#Park View Assisted Living
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Charged With Murder In Cherry Hill Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man is charged with first-degree murder in a fatal Cherry Hill shooting that happened months ago, police said Tuesday. Officers responded midday on September 7 to the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road, where they found 31-year-old Seth Tunstall shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Homicide detectives developed the suspect as 35-year-old Maurice Timothy Jones. He was arrested and formally charged October 6. Jones is currently being held at Central Booking.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Intruder Fatally Shot In Poolesville Home Had Been Staying In The Basement, Police Say

POOLESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A man who was shot and killed for allegedly intruding in a Poolesville home Monday had already been sleeping in the basement of the home, Montgomery County Police said Tuesday. The man killed was identified as 34-year-old Harry Trueman Powell of Washington, D.C. Police said a homeowner on the 18000 block of River Road had called 911 about Powell. While he was on the phone with the Emergency Communications Center, police said he fired at Powell, who had made entry into the residence. Police said it appeared Powell was had been sleeping in the basement of the homeowner’s “for some time” without any permission. It is unclear exactly how long he had been staying in the basement. No charges have been filed against the homeowner. An investigation is ongoing.  
POOLESVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

New Attorney General’s Unit Investigating Baltimore County Police Shooting

WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — A new division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office is among the agencies investigating this week’s police-involved shooting in Baltimore County. The Attorney General’s Office’s Independent Investigations Division was formed in response to several police reform bills passed by the Maryland General Assembly earlier this year. That unit and the Maryland State Police are now tasked with investigating the shooting that unfolded Monday morning while police pursued a pair of armed robbery suspects. ‘If you think about it, it makes sense,” said Dana Mulhauser, chief of the Independent Investigations Division. “Individuals shouldn’t be investigating people that they know if there...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Charged With Assault & Kidnapping Of University Of Delaware Student

NEWARK, Del. (WJZ) — A Maryland man has been charged with assault and kidnapping after Newark Police say he attacked a female student at an off-campus apartment near the University of Delaware. Brandon Freyre, 20, is also a student at the school. He has been charged with assault, kidnapping and strangulation. Officials said the incident occurred on Oct. 8. Charging documents state that the suspect was jealous that the victim, who is also his ex-girlfriend, attended a fraternity party on campus the night before. Freyre is a member of a different organization. Authorities said they two began arguing before the victim assaulted her...
NEWARK, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Agrees To $6.5 Million Settlement With Family Of Eric Sopp, Man Fatally Shot By Police In 2019

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County has agreed to a $6.5 million settlement with the family of Eric Sopp, the man who was fatally shot by a police officer in November 2019 during a mental health crisis, the law firm Brown, Goldstein & Levy announced. In a statement released Tuesday by the law firm, Sopp’s mother, Catherine, said she hopes the county reevaluates crisis intervention training for police officers. “My son lost his life due to one officer’s egregious actions,” she said. “Justice for Eric has always meant that the County must take whatever steps are necessary to prevent a tragedy like...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Dies Of Injuries After Southwest Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Tuesday afternoon shooting in Southwest Baltimore left one man dead, authorities said. Patrol officers were called to a shooting in the 2600 block of Dulany Street about 1:50 p.m., according to the Baltimore Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Rescued From House Fire In Baltimore, Reports Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was rescued from a house fire in Baltimore, according to reports. Crews responded to the 300 block of South Fagley Street in Highlandtown for a reported fire. There, the fire could be seen showing from the basement. Initial reports say a man was rescued from the second floor and taken to Shock Trauma for smoke inhalation. Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now 🔥DWELLING FIRE W/ RESCUE🔥300 blk S Fagley St 21224#Highlandtown @HighlandtownMD@DaniMcCrayD2 Fire showing from the basement of a 2 story row home. Adult male rescued via ladder from the 2nd floor by #BMORESBravest. #BCFDEMS taking him to @shocktrauma for smoke inhalation. pic.twitter.com/LMkVeoxSGx — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) October 14, 2021
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Robbery Suspect Found Dead After Shootout With Police In Woodlawn

WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — A robbery suspect was found dead early Monday after a pursuit and shootout with Baltimore County Police in Woodlawn, authorities said. The sequence of events began shortly after 2 a.m. as officers investigated an armed robbery reported at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Windsor Mill Road near Woodlawn Drive, according to Baltimore County Police. Police said two suspects were trying to lose police when their vehicle was involved in a hit-and-crash crash near Dogwood Road and Gwynn Oak Avenue. That’s when police believe the suspects bailed out. An officer came across one of the suspects near the corner of Englewood...
WOODLAWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man, 39, Charged With Attempted Murder In Brehms Lane Shooting

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A 39-year-old Baltimore man faces a list of charges following a shooting last month in the city’s Belair-Edison neighborhood. Johnathan Williams is charged with first-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and several firearms violations in connection with the Sept. 25 shooting, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officers investigating a report of a shooting about 5:24 p.m. that day near Brehms Lane and Kentucky Avenue found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he’s listed in serious condition, according to police. Based on a preliminary investigation, police identified Williams as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest last Wednesday. Williams was arrested Thursday and is being held without bail at Central Booking while awaiting court proceedings.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Edgewood Homeowner Lit Candle After Failing To Properly Disconnect Gas Range, Leading To Explosion, Fire Marshal Says

EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — An Edgewood man whose home was leveled in an explosion on Monday failed to properly disconnect a gas range and then lit a candle, ultimately leading to the blast, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said Wednesday. Investigators determined the owner of 2506 Thornberry Drive, Delbert L. Markley Jr., 67, tried to disconnect his gas range in anticipation of a new one being delivered on Monday. Afterward, he lit a candle. But the gas range was not properly disconnected, and the house filled with natural gas, the fire marshal’s office said. “Natural gas and propane are treated with a...
EDGEWOOD, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Police Dispatcher Charged For Defrauding County

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County Police Department dispatcher was charged for sick leave fraud, the department said Monday. Police said they received a tip in July about the dispatcher, 27-year-old Brandy Quarles, who had been with the department since 2018. Quarles gave supervisors notes from a doctor saying she would need extended sick leave starting in June, but after being tipped off, investigators found the notes were fake, and Quarles was working for another agency in their dispatch training program, police said. Quarles resigned from the Anne Arundel County Police Department when the investigation began. She is accused of defrauding the county for over $4,300.00 and is charged with theft scheme.    
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Heroin & Other Drugs Online

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man faces five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to selling drugs online. Jason Lawrence Green, 40, of Salisbury entered a guilty plea Tuesday to a charge of possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland. In entering that plea, Green acknowledged that he used a combination of his Salisbury apartment, a storage unit, and the U.S. Postal Service to sell heroin online from 2018 through October 2019. To keep a low profile, the 40-year-old used encrypted email providers and software that shielded his identity, location, and activity from prying eyes, according to federal prosecutors. Using a mix of surveillance, undercover investigation and tips provided by former customers, authorities eventually caught up with Green. A raid of his home recovered 77 grams of heroin, 41 grams of cocaine, 33 grams of amphetamine and other drugs. The search also found six firearms and nearly $14,000 in cash, among other items. Green has agreed to a five-year prison sentence as part of the plea deal, but ultimately it will be up to a judge to decide how much time he will serve.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
41K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy