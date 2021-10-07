Police Looking To ID Naked Man Trespassing At Catonsville Assisted Living Facility

CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking to identify a naked man who has, on multiple occasions, entered Park View Assisted Living exposing himself.

Officials said the incidents have occurred in the evening hours at Park View in the 300 block of Maiden Choice Lane. The man enters the main obby, nude, and walks around.

If you recognize the individual pictured above or have any additional information, you are asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.