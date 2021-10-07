CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon gov. seeks disaster relief for salmon industry

By Associated Press
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 7 days ago

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is requesting disaster relief from the federal government for the state’s strained commercial salmon industry.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the governor submitted the formal aid request this week to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Dwindling Alaska salmon leave Yukon River tribes in crisis

Brown said in her letter the economic return from commercial salmon fishing along most of the coast since 2018 has been less than one-third of what it was in previous years. Brown said the trend is having severe effects on already distressed rural communities and businesses that depend on salmon.

KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

