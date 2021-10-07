CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Form 4 Jackson Financial Inc. For: Oct 04 Filed by: Smith Craig Donald

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Acquired Jackson Financial Inc. (JFI) Restricted Share Units (RSU) and Performance Share Units (PSU) pursuant to the Jackson Financial Inc. 2021 Omnibus Incentive Plan, which was approved by shareholders on April 21, 2021. The JFI 2021 Annual Incentive Awards were approved by JFI's Board of Directors' Compensation Committee on September 20, 2021. The RSUs vest over three years in three installments with the first third vesting on the one-year anniversary of the Grant Date on October 4, 2022, the next third vesting on the two-year anniversary of the Grant Date on October 4, 2023, and the remaining third vesting on April 4, 2024, subject to the Officer's continued employment through such dates.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Exela Technologies, Inc. For: Oct 11 Filed by: CHADHA PAR

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 DROPBOX, INC. For: Oct 11 Filed by: Volkmer Bart

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. These shares were sold pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan entered into by the Reporting Person. 2. This transaction...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 POWER INTEGRATIONS INC For: Oct 11 Filed by: Bailey Doug

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) By: /s/ Eric Verity Attorney In Fact For: Doug Bailey 10/13/2021. ** Signature of Reporting Person Date. Reminder: Report on a...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC For: Oct 11 Filed by: Schulz Marcus

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The sale...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Form 4#Jackson Financial Inc#Rsu#Performance Share Units#Jfi#The Grant Date#The Celebration Award#The Fair Market Value
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AdaptHealth Corp. For: Oct 11 Filed by: GRIGGS STEPHEN P

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 SELECT BANCORP, INC. For: Oct 12 Filed by: Hawk Alicia Speight

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Shares granted to the reporting person under the terms of the Select Bancorp, Inc. 2018 Omnibus Stock Incentive Plan. 2....
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 SYNNEX CORP For: Oct 08 Filed by: HUME RICHARD T

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. In connection with the acquisition of the parent company of Tech Data Corporation, SYNNEX Corporation issued shares of its common...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 SYNNEX CORP For: Oct 08 Filed by: VETTER DAVID R

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. In connection...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 S&T BANCORP INC For: Oct 12 Filed by: KOCHVAR MARK

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 MCCORMICK & CO INC For: Oct 12 Filed by: Foley Brendan M

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Each share of phantom stock represents the right to receive one share of Common Stock - Voting. Shares of Phantom...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4/A Stride, Inc. For: Feb 28 Filed by: Rhyu James Jeaho

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Represents the number of shares withheld by the Company upon the vesting of restricted shares to cover the executive's withholding...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 BOK FINANCIAL CORP For: Oct 12 Filed by: CRAFT JOSEPH W III

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 3 Gitlab Inc. For: Oct 13 Filed by: Bedi Sundeep

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. The option will vest as to 25% of the total shares on August 31, 2022, and 1/48 of the total shares will vest monthly thereafter, subject to the Reporting Person's provision of service to the Issuer on each vesting date. The option contains an early-exercise provision and is exercisable as to unvested shares, subject to the Issuer's right of repurchase.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Silk Road Medical Inc For: Oct 11 Filed by: Rogers Erica J.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The option exercise and sale reported on this Form 4 were effected pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 Trading...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORP For: Oct 08 Filed by: ALEXANDER JOHN E

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4/A ACCURAY INC For: Sep 30 Filed by: LEVINE JOSHUA

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AMICUS THERAPEUTICS, For: Oct 09 Filed by: Clark David Michael

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) /s/ Christian Formica,...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AVALARA, INC. For: Oct 11 Filed by: McFarlane Scott M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 SEMrush Holdings, Inc. For: Oct 11 Filed by: Melnikov Dmitry

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions in prices...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Pyxis Oncology, Inc. For: Oct 07 Filed by: FLAVIN JOHN L

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. These stock...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy