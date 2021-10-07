Form 4 Jackson Financial Inc. For: Oct 04 Filed by: Smith Craig Donald

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Acquired Jackson Financial Inc. (JFI) Restricted Share Units (RSU) and Performance Share Units (PSU) pursuant to the Jackson Financial Inc. 2021 Omnibus Incentive Plan, which was approved by shareholders on April 21, 2021. The JFI 2021 Annual Incentive Awards were approved by JFI's Board of Directors' Compensation Committee on September 20, 2021. The RSUs vest over three years in three installments with the first third vesting on the one-year anniversary of the Grant Date on October 4, 2022, the next third vesting on the two-year anniversary of the Grant Date on October 4, 2023, and the remaining third vesting on April 4, 2024, subject to the Officer's continued employment through such dates.