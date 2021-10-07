CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linthicum Heights, MD

Maryland Board Of Public Works Approves Contract To Renovate Bathrooms At BWI Airport

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 7 days ago

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Public Works approved a contract to modernize the public bathrooms at BWI Airport, officials announced Wednesday.

The six sets of bathrooms at concourses B, C and D will receive an upgrade.

“Clean, convenient restrooms are among our top priorities in offering an excellent passenger experience,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “This is a major initiative that will enhance our facilities to improve customer service and accommodate more travelers.”

The approved contract is the first phase of a program to restore bathrooms across the entire airport terminal.

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Updates Data On Staff Vaccinations At Nursing Homes

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Seventeen nursing homes or congregate living facilities have 100% of staffers with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 100 other facilities across the state have reached a rate of 91% or better, according to new data released by the Maryland Department of Health on Monday. “During the past ten weeks, the percentage of nursing facility staff in the state who are vaccinated with at least one dose against COVID-19 has increased by 10.1 percent,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “Furthermore, the vast majority of nursing facilities are now reporting their data on...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Agrees To $6.5 Million Settlement With Family Of Eric Sopp, Man Fatally Shot By Police In 2019

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County has agreed to a $6.5 million settlement with the family of Eric Sopp, the man who was fatally shot by a police officer in November 2019 during a mental health crisis, the law firm Brown, Goldstein & Levy announced. In a statement released Tuesday by the law firm, Sopp’s mother, Catherine, said she hopes the county reevaluates crisis intervention training for police officers. “My son lost his life due to one officer’s egregious actions,” she said. “Justice for Eric has always meant that the County must take whatever steps are necessary to prevent a tragedy like...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 1,100 Cases Reported, 16 New Deaths

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,113 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths, according to state health department data released Wednesday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by 0.03% to 3.85%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Superintendent Of Baltimore County Public Schools Awarded 2021 Excellence In Education Award

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Superintendent of Baltimore County Public School Dr. Darryl L. Williams received the 2021 Excellence in Education Award from the NAACP Baltimore County Chapter, officials announced Monday. “I am grateful to be a part of the incredible BCPS team, and this recognition really is for our BCPS staff whose tireless efforts are helping to raise the bar and close gaps for our students,” said Williams. “Our focus on equity is guiding large-scale access to meaningful educational technology, elementary world language instruction, and a renewed emphasis on literacy across the subject areas and positive school climates. These priorities are essential for understanding each student’s story and helping each student learn deeply and build the skills for success far into the future.” Dr. Williams was appointed BCPS superintendent in May 2019. Prior, he served as an administrator in Montgomery County Public Schools for 25 years.
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis Town Center To Hold A Community Event To Help Those Affected By Hurricane Ida

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — This event is a perfect example of how the Annapolis community sticks together through hardships. Organizers say 100 percent of the proceeds from today’s event will go towards families who live on Oakwood Rd. in Edgewater. They say they chose that area specifically because this is the second time they’ve been hit by a tornado in a year. A community coming together for a night on the town. “We are a tight-knit community, Annapolitans, we care about people,” said Anthony Henry, the general manager of Annapolis Town Center. Sunday a benefit concert was held at Annapolis Town Center, featuring food...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 20 Hospitalized, 27 Deaths Reported In Last 24 Hours

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 411 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths, according to state health department data released Tuesday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased slightly by 0.16% to 3.88%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Southwest Airlines Cancels Hundreds Of Flights

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (WJZ) — Here at BWI, the flight schedule posted online does not show any departure cancellations from today and at last check, all future Southwest flights appear to be on time. But that was not the case for travelers WJZ spoke with trying to catch a flight into BWI today. “I got to the airport and it was crazy,” said Victoria Wentz, Southwest airlines passenger. “Everything was great until 6 this morning when I got the message, your flight’s been canceled,” said Douglas Potash, Southwest airlines passenger. Canceled flights and delays leaving Southwest airlines passengers stranded and frustrated. “I was supposed to...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Key Metrics Dip As State Nears 85% Vaccination

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 809 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths, according to state health department data released Monday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by 0.16% to 3.73%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the...
MARYLAND STATE
