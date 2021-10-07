CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dorchester County, SC

Two arrested for March 30th murder at Azalea Apartments

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 7 days ago

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County on Wednesday announced two arrests in the March 30th murder of Monty S. McCray.

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) deputies responded to the Azalea Park Apartments off Orangeburg Road the afternoon of March 30th where three people were shot.

McCray, 24, died at the scene while two others were injured in the shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170MoD_0cJXkWCj00

Officials said that “another incident occurred” prior to the homicide as well, but did not elaborate on the nature of the incident.

On Wednesday, DCSO arrested DeShawn Romaine Carter (19) of Summerville on charges of murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Bujuan Richards (21) of North Charleston was also arrested and charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BhMqJ_0cJXkWCj00

Both men are being held at the L.C. Knight Detention Center awaiting Thursday morning bond hearings.

DCSO says that more charges are expected.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

Comments / 11

Gerald Ryan
7d ago

Just put them on their knees and put the pistol at the base of their skull and pull the trigger game over

Reply(2)
4
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Suspect identified in Spartanburg Co. convenience store armed robbery

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect has been identified in a Spartanburg County convenience store armed robbery that happened this week, according to Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at the Southern Pride convenience store on Nazareth Rd. in Wellford on Monday night. We previously reported a cashier was thankful to be alive […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
Dorchester County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Dorchester County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Shooting#Azalea
WCBD Count on 2

Alex Murdaugh arrested in Florida on charges stemming from Gloria Satterfield settlement case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday over missing settlement funds in the wrongful death lawsuit involving a former housekeeper. Murdaugh was arrested by agents with the State Law Enforcement Division and Florida Department of Law Enforcement for two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses at the time of his release […]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown County deputy involved in crash on U.S. 521

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A deputy with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a collision Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was traveling east on U.S. 521 around 9:30 a.m. when his patrol car was struck on the passenger side by a vehicle entering the highway. It happened at […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

See photos: Summerville PD welcomes new K9

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) on Tuesday introduces Vinnie, the newest addition to the team. SPD says that Vinnie is a Belgian Malinois and will take over for retired K9 Joney who served the Town of Summerville for three years. Vinnie will be trained by his handler FTO Korey Nelson as […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Mounted horse patrols could soon return to the City of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mounted horse patrols may soon return to the City of Charleston. An agreement between the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau would reestablish a mounted horse patrol unit through the Charleston Police Department. CACVB would donate two horses, Watson and Holmes, both Bay Geldings, and cover the cost of equipment for […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

875
Followers
329
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy