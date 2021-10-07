Two arrested for March 30th murder at Azalea Apartments

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County on Wednesday announced two arrests in the March 30th murder of Monty S. McCray.

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) deputies responded to the Azalea Park Apartments off Orangeburg Road the afternoon of March 30th where three people were shot.

McCray, 24, died at the scene while two others were injured in the shooting.

Officials said that “another incident occurred” prior to the homicide as well, but did not elaborate on the nature of the incident.

On Wednesday, DCSO arrested DeShawn Romaine Carter (19) of Summerville on charges of murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Bujuan Richards (21) of North Charleston was also arrested and charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Both men are being held at the L.C. Knight Detention Center awaiting Thursday morning bond hearings.

DCSO says that more charges are expected.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.