Remembering: Astros clinch division in one game playoff in 1980

It was 41 years ago on Oct. 6, 1980 that the Astros won the division in a one-game playoff with the LA Dodgers.

The Astros turned to Joe Niekro and the knuckleballer delivered by beating the Dodgers 7-1 and winning his 20th game of the year.

The game was shown here on ABC13. Here's a clip of the Astros partying in the clubhouse. The player with the fake nose and glasses is Joe Sambito.

Astros party after clinching division in 1980

Meanwhile, the Houston Oilers dropped a game to the Seahawks. Running back legend Earl Campbell was stuffed by their defense.

Earl Campbell talks about the Seattle defense

Completely unrelated, the entertainment that week on ABC13 was the Million Dollar Movie's "Horrible Monsters we've learned to love week".

Monster week on Million Dollar Movie

ABC13 recently digitized our tape library covering the years from 1980 to 1996. If there's something you'd like to see, let us know.