Roseville, CA

NASCAR racing returns to Roseville Saturday

By Mark Demsky, FOX40 Web Desk
FOX40
FOX40
 7 days ago

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — NASCAR’s grassroots racing returns to Roseville this weekend.

The Napa Auto Care 150 presented by Berco Redwood will happen Saturday night under the lights, and racing fans will be able to attend in person.

FOX40’s Mark Demsky was at the All American Speedway Wednesday evening to give a preview of the upcoming action.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Roseville, CA
Sports
City
Roseville, CA
Local
California Sports
