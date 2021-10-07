Flood Advisory issued for Humphreys by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-06 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Humphreys The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Humphreys County in middle Tennessee * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 828 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Waverly and Hurricane Mills. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.