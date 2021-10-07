Severe Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-06 21:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wayne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
