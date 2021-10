ATLANTA — After being in the coronavirus pandemic for more than a year, Georgians are still at odds about mask mandates, vaccines, and other COVID-19 policies. But according to a recent 11Alive SurveyUSA Poll, many Atlantans - 68% of those surveyed - agree with the moves by the federal government and other governmental agencies outside of Georgia that have started requiring employees to be vaccinated to keep their jobs. Those who strongly disagree are overwhelmingly themselves unvaccinated, the poll states.

