Blue Springs, MO

Principal: Investigation ongoing into ‘inappropriate banter’

 7 days ago
In a letter to parents Wednesday, a Blue Springs School District middle school principal said an investigation is ongoing into a private social media conversation among students.

In the letter to parents at Paul Kinder Middle School, principal Steve Goddard said the school and district are investigating an incident in which a group of students were participating in “inappropriate banter” in a private group chat on social media.

Goddard said the conversation referenced students being paid to beat each other up.

The principal said the group of friends had no intention of acting on the topic of their conversation.

Nonetheless, Goddard reminded parents to have conversations with students about the impacts their conversations might have on others as well as possible disciplinary actions.

The incident comes on the heels of an alleged ‘hit list’ circulating at the Blue Springs High School freshman campus.

Police told KSHB 41 News Wednesday they received two reports last weekend about the list and that they are continuing to investigate.

A statement from the district has not been made available.

