CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies recap: The veteran war gets dirty

By Sydney Bucksbaum
EW.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to the bold move of rookie Priscilla in last week's episode, the veteran alliance that's had a chokehold on The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies is finally over. And while it's been impressive to see all these hot-headed vets actually working together for this long, now that the gloves are off and everyone is forced to go after each other for the first time all season, the drama is finally getting good. But who was the first victim of the veteran war? Let's get into it!

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1, role of Chimney in season 5?

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1 following the events of Monday night’s new episode? With an ending like that, we’d understand the confusion. After all, Chimney opted to leave Los Angeles at the end of the episode. It wasn’t necessarily a farewell for good, but it represented him going off until he could find Maddie and bring her home. The last he saw, she took money out at an ATM in Oxnard. So far, that’s the only clue that he has.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Whoopi Goldberg responds to Barbara Corcoran's apology for body-shaming joke on The View

Whoopi Goldberg isn't spending time dwelling on Barbara Corcoran's body-shaming joke, which the Shark Tank shark made on last week's The View. A TMZ cameraperson caught up with Goldberg in New York City as she was heading to her car, and asked if she took "offense," over Corcoran saying — after a segment on jeans — that Goldberg should send her her old jeans when she's done, and Corcoran would make two pairs out of them.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
Person
Hunter
bpr.org

'The Morning Show' recap, Season 2, Episode 3, featuring kissing and lying

It's never clear exactly what the stakes are supposed to be on The Morning Show. Are we supposed to be invested in the two women at the center of the action, Bradley and Alex, finding their way forward together and forging some kind of professional trust? Are we supposed to be invested in each of them, individually, finding her own ethical North Star? Are we supposed to care who succeeds and fails among the on-air talent? Are things like Alex's new office supposed to be juicy details about how the media really operates? Am I supposed to be thinking about the plight of poor Mitch, isolated on Lake Como, drowning in money but sometimes faced with consequences of his actions?
TV SERIES
EW.com

The task force is back in our first look at The Blacklist season 9

The Blacklist is entering a new era, and we finally have a look at its ninth season. The NBC show is jumping forward two years, revealing that the lives of Elizabeth Keen's (Megan Boone) unconventional chosen family are very different after her season 8 exit. Raymond "Red" Reddington's (James Spader) whereabouts are unknown, and the FBI task force has disbanded, its members scattering.
TV SERIES
talesbuzz.com

Who are the Spies, Lies & Allies rookies left for Episode 9?

Thanks to eliminations, injuries, and other disqualifications, the Challenge Season 37 cast has been whittled down each week. While the Spies, Lies & Allies rookies started off outnumbering the veteran competitors, that has quickly changed. So far, the veteran alliance has made it an easy game for themselves, as they’ve...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Madness#Nuggets#War#Spies#Reality Tv
thecinemaholic.com

One of Us Is Lying Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘One of Us Is Lying’ is a mystery drama set in Bayview High School, where the murder of a student named Simon throws the lives of his classmates in limbo. In episode 2, the students last seen with Simon in detention begin to feel the pressure of the police investigation as things get murkier. The mysterious person making announcements on About That remains elusive as ever but also reveals a devastating secret about one of the four central characters. Let’s take a closer look at ‘One of Us Is Lying’ episode 2 and see what else we can find out from it. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV & VIDEOS
talesbuzz.com

Cory Wharton wants revenge in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 10 sneak peek

Even with a victory, Cory Wharton is frustrated upon returning to The Challenge headquarters in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 10. The four-time Challenge finalist feels castmates he’s been loyal to did him dirty with the previous episode’s voting, and now he’s ready for revenge. In a sneak peek clip,...
TV SERIES
EW.com

Kevin's house on This Is Us is Alyson Hannigan's real-life home

Did you know that a Pearson home is actually a Hannigan home?. You did not know this. But this is the This Is Us news that Alyson Hannigan brings you today. The How I Met Your Mother alum has revealed that NBC's time-hopping family drama has filmed in her L.A.-area house, which has been rented out in the past for film shoots by the previous owners. "I think my house's resume is probably longer than mine," Hannigan said on SiriusXM's The Michelle Collins Show. "When we moved in, we were like, 'Well, we will never do that, we know what productions do to locations and all that.' I would say at least twice a month get requests because the house is just known. And it turned out, our neighbor was the director, and we were like, 'If we are ever going to do it, we would do it for that show because it's so good and… long-running shows, the crews are always very respectful.'"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
EW.com

The Last Duel review: A starry, brutal epic rises above its ridiculous hair

However unlucky you might have been in life, be glad you're not a lady living through the 14th century. There's not much that Jodie Comer's Marguerite de Carrouges doesn't endure in The Last Duel, a movie that is about many things — love, war, the vagaries of the medieval French legal system — but mostly, in the end, male vanity. It's also helmed by Ridley Scott, a director who knows his way around mud and blood and adrenaline, and stacked with A-list actors who have obligingly done terrible things to their hair. Are you not entertained? You will be, but queasily, maybe: Duel is entirely, often sensationally watchable without ever quite justifying why it needs to remind us what the world has done to women for centuries. (Or how it chooses to do that by playing out an extended rape scene not once but twice.)
MOVIES
TVLine

The Blacklist Season 9 Promo Teases Time Jump (Bearded Ressler!), Vengeance for Liz's Death — Watch

The newest teaser trailer for The Blacklist‘s ninth season doesn’t even crack 60 seconds, but we learn a lot about how the task force is coping in the wake of Liz Keen’s death. As TVLine confirmed last month — thus revealing the subject of our latest Blind Item — the NBC drama will pick up after a two-year time jump, at which point Red is in the wind, and the task force has disbanded. But in the promo embedded below, Agent Ressler (now rocking a beard!) reminds an anonymous someone that “whether [Liz] died in vain is up to you.” Agent Park...
TV SERIES
EW.com

Survivor 41 recap: The money shot

God, I love watching people mess up in Survivor challenges. Sorry, I just do! I love when folks fall repeatedly off a balance beam. I love when contestants appear absolutely clueless on a puzzle. I love when every single shot someone takes at a target misses. And if they can manage to yell "Money!" while doing so… well, that's just a bonus.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Ex on the Beach star Chris Pearson dies at 25

Chris Pearson, a reality TV personality, DJ, and music producer known for appearing on the first season of MTV's Ex on the Beach, has died at 25. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Pearson was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning in Los Angeles. An LAPD spokesperson reached by EW could not identify the victim but said that a 25-year-old man was involved in an altercation that culminated in a stabbing around 2:09 a.m. on Oct. 10 in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of L.A. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. A spokesperson for the L.A. County coroner's office couldn't be reached for immediate comment.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Not even Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed can defend Nate: 'He crossed the line'

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the Ted Lasso season 2 finale. Despite everything Nathan Shelley has done, Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammaed is asking fans to do what they've been trained to do: "Believe." That being said, he knows it currently looks bad for the once-lovable underdog, especially with...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Y: The Last Man recap: Wrong turns

In the crumbling world of Y: The Last Man, it's just about impossible to keep things hidden. As Yorick, Agent 355, and Dr. Mann make their way toward the West Coast in the series' seventh episode ("My Mother Saw a Monkey"), even more people learn about their secret — including enemies in Washington, D.C.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy