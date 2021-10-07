The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies recap: The veteran war gets dirty

Did you know that a Pearson home is actually a Hannigan home?. You did not know this. But this is the This Is Us news that Alyson Hannigan brings you today. The How I Met Your Mother alum has revealed that NBC's time-hopping family drama has filmed in her L.A.-area house, which has been rented out in the past for film shoots by the previous owners. "I think my house's resume is probably longer than mine," Hannigan said on SiriusXM's The Michelle Collins Show. "When we moved in, we were like, 'Well, we will never do that, we know what productions do to locations and all that.' I would say at least twice a month get requests because the house is just known. And it turned out, our neighbor was the director, and we were like, 'If we are ever going to do it, we would do it for that show because it's so good and… long-running shows, the crews are always very respectful.'"

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO