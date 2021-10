“Magically bored on a quiet street corner. Free frustration in our minds and our toes.” – The Who 5:15. With the passing of the 2021 season, I think it’s safe to say we will start to see the transitioning from sub-Cubs to baby Cubs over the next 18 months. Brennen Davis looks like the real deal and Nick Madrigal looks to be some kind of singles machine, but what else do the Cubs have and who will lead them back to competitive baseball? It appears David Ross has job security, at least through next season, and Frank Schwindel, Patrick Wisdom, Ian Happ, Jason Heyward, and Kyle Hendricks will provide veteran clubhouse presence pending any free agent signings.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO