New investigation reveals more details on fatal Marine AAV accident

Multiple media outlets are reporting a tragedy aboard the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center that took place earlier this month. During a dry fire exercise on October 3, Lance Cpl. Jonothan Barnette, 24, from Georgia, was struck in the chest by a bullet while not wearing protective gear. Lance Cpl. Barnette was part was the 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marines and is reported by the Naval Safety Center’s mishap summaries to have died on the scene. Barnette’s mother told WRCBtv in Tennessee that the family is still seeking answers regarding the circumstances that led to her son’s death during a dry fire training. The incident is still under investigation and Barnette’s body has not yet been released to his family. Lance Cpl. Barnette’s wife, Savannah Barnette, told multiple media outlets that her husband planned to adopt her daughter and she is currently pregnant with their first child together, a boy who will be named after his father. Lance Cpl. Jonothan Barnette will be laid to rest with full military honors.

MILITARY ・ 23 HOURS AGO